CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.39. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

About CorMedix (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

