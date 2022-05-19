Cormark Trims Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Target Price to C$26.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

STC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

