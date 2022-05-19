Cormark Cuts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$3.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTRH. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$244.84 million and a PE ratio of -11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

