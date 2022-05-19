Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CPSS opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,812.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,216 shares of company stock worth $943,293 and have sold 307,158 shares worth $3,710,635. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

