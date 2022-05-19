ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,738,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.