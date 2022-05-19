Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $62.23 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Compound has a market capitalization of $442.90 million and $60.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $62.23 or 0.00216765 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,117,087 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.