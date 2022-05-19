Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

CVGI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 174,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.95.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

