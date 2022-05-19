Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.86

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.86 and last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 7092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

