Coin98 Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $88.29 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014199 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000284 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00070290 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007572 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.