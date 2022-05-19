Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,328 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,516,000 after purchasing an additional 81,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.32. 3,236,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

