Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 1.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). Approximately 1,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.62).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.39 million and a PE ratio of 23.26.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a €0.56 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.