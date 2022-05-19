CNA Financial Corp Sells 350 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Littelfuse by 638.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 54.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 46.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.58. 3,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Littelfuse Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.