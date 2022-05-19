CNA Financial Corp Sells 1,170 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.82. 26,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,157 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

