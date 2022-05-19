CNA Financial Corp Purchases 2,950 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 32,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,710. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

