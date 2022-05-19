CNA Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,484. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

