CNA Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.19. 71,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

