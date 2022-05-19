CNA Financial Corp Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet makes up 3.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 106,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,899. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

