CNA Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ambarella by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. 12,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,513. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

