CNA Financial Corp Buys 2,190 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

OM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 17,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,179. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,032.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,715. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

