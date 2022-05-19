Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.98.

Shares of NET traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 7,445,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,603. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $210,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,671 shares of company stock worth $60,046,021. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 240,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

