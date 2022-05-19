Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,671 shares of company stock worth $60,046,021. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 7,382,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

