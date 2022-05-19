Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistent share repurchases boost investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations. International presence exposes the company to risks assciated with foreign exchange rate risks. The company's demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.89.

CLH stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 285,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,901,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,311.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

