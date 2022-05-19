Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 468 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,293,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Clorox stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.