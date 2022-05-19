Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,259,776 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,423. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

