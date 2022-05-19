Citigroup Trims HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price to $6.00

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $6.80 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CLSA reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

