Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.