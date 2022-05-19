Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,862 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Assurant worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.