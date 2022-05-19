Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.20 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

