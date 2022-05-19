Citigroup Inc. Purchases 113,168 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2,555.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,168 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

