Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,395 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Western Midstream Partners worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

