Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

