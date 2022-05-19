Citigroup Inc. Buys 27,489 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Open Text worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

