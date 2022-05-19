Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is CNA Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 2.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.6% during the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cigna by 70.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average is $233.44. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.96.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

