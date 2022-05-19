Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 42,860 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,860 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $174,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 779,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,563. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average is $180.21. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

