Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 283,703 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,703 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $114,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 115,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,712. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

