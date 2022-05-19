Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 15,987 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $55,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $8,461,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,722,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $635.09. 448,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,713. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $747.13.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,783 shares of company stock worth $7,486,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

