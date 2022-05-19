Cibc World Markets Corp Has $48.21 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,682 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $48,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,493. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

