Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 114,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $92,948,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

