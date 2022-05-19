Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,330,000. Roku comprises 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,471. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.59.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

