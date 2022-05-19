Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 162,937 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 335.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,937 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $87,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,067. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $269.70 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

