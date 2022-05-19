CIBC Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.83.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

