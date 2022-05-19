CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$3.75

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.48.

ACB opened at C$3.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$2.87 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

