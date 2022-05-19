China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 178,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

