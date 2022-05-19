Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,441 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.86. 10,871,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,254,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

