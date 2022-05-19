Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $182,120,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $153,992,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

