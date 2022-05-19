ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Up 8.8%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 34,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,868,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,033,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

