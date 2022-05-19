Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 202,667 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Walt Disney worth $1,306,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,171,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,979,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.34. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

