Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $912.47 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.63% of iShares MBS ETF worth $912,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,496. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.