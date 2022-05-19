Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $403.36 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,727,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of CSX worth $403,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. 806,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,785,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

