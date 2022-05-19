Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.89 Billion Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,368,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 502,869 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,887,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.91.

Shares of HD stock traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.18. 7,762,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,850. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $294.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.